Two dead after two-vehicle crash near Florence

FLORENCE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities report that two people died after colliding on SD Highway 20 in Codington County on Friday afternoon.

The crash is still under the investigation by the South Dakota Highway Patrol. Early reports indicate that around 3:10 p.m. on Friday, a 2005 GMC Yukon was travelling east on SD Highway 20 near Florence when it crossed the center line and entered the westbound lane, colliding with a 2012 GMC Acadia.

Both the 49-year-old male driver of the Yukon and the 82-year-old female drive of the Acadia were pronounced dead on the scene. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Names of the two involved have not been released pending family notification.

