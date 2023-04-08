Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Two dead after two-vehicle crash near Florence

Authorities report that two people died after colliding on SD Highway 20 in Codington County on...
Authorities report that two people died after colliding on SD Highway 20 in Codington County on Friday afternoon.(Pixabay via MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities report that two people died after colliding on SD Highway 20 in Codington County on Friday afternoon.

The crash is still under the investigation by the South Dakota Highway Patrol. Early reports indicate that around 3:10 p.m. on Friday, a 2005 GMC Yukon was travelling east on SD Highway 20 near Florence when it crossed the center line and entered the westbound lane, colliding with a 2012 GMC Acadia.

Both the 49-year-old male driver of the Yukon and the 82-year-old female drive of the Acadia were pronounced dead on the scene. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Names of the two involved have not been released pending family notification.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aberdeen man arrested for incest, rape of a minor
Cliff Avenue closed
On Thursday, Governor Kristi Noem tweeted that South Dakota will “see [President Biden] in...
Gov. Noem threatens legal action against Biden Administration over proposed Title IX changes
Man arrested for assault that left victim with brain injury
Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 41, was facing multiple charges for the November 2021 death...
Man gets 15 years in prison for murder of infant daughter which he blamed on his cat, records show

Latest News

Attendance at churches has dropped the past few years and was hastened by the COVID-19...
Easter services a chance to reverse church attendance decline in SD
Over 650 kids made their way down the driving range searching for Easter eggs at Great Shots on...
Great Shots hides over 14,000 eggs for annual egg hunt
Over 650 kids made their way down the driving range searching for Easter eggs at Great Shots on...
Great Shots hosts annual egg hunt, hides over 14,000 eggs
Saturday morning weather 4-8-2023
Warm Weekend Ahead!