Experience Coyotes off to strong start in Summit softball race

Strong lineup and improved pitching has USD near the top of the conference
Balanced USD team off to 5-2 start
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite a couple of tight losses yesterday to North Dakota State, the South Dakota softball team still looks the part of a contender to in the Summit League.

They have one of the top offenses in the conference led by All-Summit third baseman Aleesia Sainz. With plenty of veterans back and improved pitching, they believe this could be their year to break through and reach their first NCAA Tournament.

”Pre-conference we were all just trying to figure things out, just trying to get things moving, but now it’s conference time, it’s just time to show up and hit the ball and play good defense. I just think that we’re in our prime right now so the most dangerous aspect of us is we know what we’re fighting for, we know what we need to do, and I think that’s what makes us dangerous.” Sainz says.

The Coyotes hopefully will get to play their first home games in Vermillion beginning next Saturday with Western Illinois.

We’ll have more with Sainz tomorrow as our Karl’s TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week.

