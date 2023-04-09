Four Winds Music and Art Festival set to be largest gathering of Sioux Falls talent yet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seven years ago, the first Four Winds Festival was held at the Icon Lounge with 9 local bands. Last week, festival organizers announced the lineup for the 2023 festival, which has grown to encompass three nights with four stages and over 50 Sioux Falls-based musical acts alongside the 605 Art Show.

In a web-exclusive interview, Corey Church from Nice Enough Entertainment, and founder of Four Winds, discussed why this event is so important to the Sioux Falls music and art communities and how this year’s event will be the biggest festival of it’s kind in the region.

Church also said that more acts are to be announced and surprises are in store during the leadup to the Festival. For updates and ticket information, head to FourWindsFest.com.

The festival runs from July 28 to July 30 at Icon Lounge, Club David and Full Circle Book Co-Op.

The lineup for the 2023 Four Winds Music & Art Festival was announced this week, featuring over 50 Sioux Falls-based musical artists. Credit: Kamrie Mammola (Dakota News Now)

Friday, July 28 lineup:

DENHAM

Off Contact

REVIVER

Pray For Villains

The Disarmed

Rogues Gallery

Ghostcat

Night Shield (Album Release)

Enlightened Ones

Aundre Myles

C10

Gunner B

Thought Patrol

Jay Greybuffalo

YCN Rob

Baltic to Boardwalk

Granite City Howler

Red Light Drive

Mcvay

Jaded Theories

Saturday, July 29 lineup:

LATER BABES

James1stGen

Stem Cells

The Kickback

Shock Value (Album Release)

Earth Groans

12 1/2 Charlies

Backhand Blue

Traverscion (Album Release)

cave::dweller

Lilac Jam(Album Release)

Death Throes

The Conservatory

Diseased

Full Force Face First

Grave Solace

The Grave Itself

expereyemental

Dragged Out To Sea

SAD PLANET

Work of Wolves

Dream Beast

Seymour The Invisible Man

Grey Jarzebczyk

Sunday, July 30 lineup:

HEMLOCK

Blue Felix

Angerot

Lost Harbor

Granola

Red Maker

Seagull Hazard

Man Seeking Mountain

The Odd Life (Reunion)

Great Odin’s Raven

