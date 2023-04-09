Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Four Winds Music and Art Festival set to be largest gathering of Sioux Falls talent yet

Four Winds 2022
Four Winds 2022(Kessel Kreations)
By Donovan Minor
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seven years ago, the first Four Winds Festival was held at the Icon Lounge with 9 local bands. Last week, festival organizers announced the lineup for the 2023 festival, which has grown to encompass three nights with four stages and over 50 Sioux Falls-based musical acts alongside the 605 Art Show.

In a web-exclusive interview, Corey Church from Nice Enough Entertainment, and founder of Four Winds, discussed why this event is so important to the Sioux Falls music and art communities and how this year’s event will be the biggest festival of it’s kind in the region.

Church also said that more acts are to be announced and surprises are in store during the leadup to the Festival. For updates and ticket information, head to FourWindsFest.com.

The festival runs from July 28 to July 30 at Icon Lounge, Club David and Full Circle Book Co-Op.

The lineup for the 2023 Four Winds Music & Art Festival was announced this week, featuring over...
The lineup for the 2023 Four Winds Music & Art Festival was announced this week, featuring over 50 Sioux Falls-based musical artists. Credit: Kamrie Mammola(Dakota News Now)
Caption

Friday, July 28 lineup:

DENHAM

Off Contact

REVIVER

Pray For Villains

The Disarmed

Rogues Gallery

Ghostcat

Night Shield (Album Release)

Enlightened Ones

Aundre Myles

C10

Gunner B

Thought Patrol

Jay Greybuffalo

YCN Rob

Baltic to Boardwalk

Granite City Howler

Red Light Drive

Mcvay

Jaded Theories

Saturday, July 29 lineup:

LATER BABES

James1stGen

Stem Cells

The Kickback

Shock Value (Album Release)

Earth Groans

12 1/2 Charlies

Backhand Blue

Traverscion (Album Release)

cave::dweller

Lilac Jam(Album Release)

Death Throes

The Conservatory

Diseased

Full Force Face First

Grave Solace

The Grave Itself

expereyemental

Dragged Out To Sea

SAD PLANET

Work of Wolves

Dream Beast

Seymour The Invisible Man

Grey Jarzebczyk

Sunday, July 30 lineup:

HEMLOCK

Blue Felix

Angerot

Lost Harbor

Granola

Red Maker

Seagull Hazard

Man Seeking Mountain

The Odd Life (Reunion)

Great Odin’s Raven

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Hundreds search for Madeline Kingsbury Saturday, police give update
Authorities report that two people died after colliding on SD Highway 20 in Codington County on...
Two dead after two-vehicle crash near Florence
The City of Sioux Falls inspects every restaurant, cafeteria, convenience store, grocery store...
Sioux Falls health inspection results released
Cliff Avenue closed
File Graphic
Two suspects injured after stabbing in Fort Pierre

Latest News

Millions of Americans attended Easter services this weekend; however, recent trends in church...
New study shows church attendance has dropped
Picking up the pieces: stained glass window maker faces cancer
Picking up the pieces: stained glass window maker faces cancer
Stained glass windows take a certain type of artistry and craftsmanship. Making detailed cuts,...
Picking up the pieces: stained glass window maker faces cancer
A new poll by the Pew Research Center shows that church attendance has gone down in the last...
New study shows church attendance has dropped