Four Winds Music and Art Festival set to be largest gathering of Sioux Falls talent yet
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seven years ago, the first Four Winds Festival was held at the Icon Lounge with 9 local bands. Last week, festival organizers announced the lineup for the 2023 festival, which has grown to encompass three nights with four stages and over 50 Sioux Falls-based musical acts alongside the 605 Art Show.
In a web-exclusive interview, Corey Church from Nice Enough Entertainment, and founder of Four Winds, discussed why this event is so important to the Sioux Falls music and art communities and how this year’s event will be the biggest festival of it’s kind in the region.
Church also said that more acts are to be announced and surprises are in store during the leadup to the Festival. For updates and ticket information, head to FourWindsFest.com.
The festival runs from July 28 to July 30 at Icon Lounge, Club David and Full Circle Book Co-Op.
DENHAM
Off Contact
REVIVER
Pray For Villains
The Disarmed
Rogues Gallery
Ghostcat
Night Shield (Album Release)
Enlightened Ones
Aundre Myles
C10
Gunner B
Thought Patrol
Jay Greybuffalo
YCN Rob
Baltic to Boardwalk
Granite City Howler
Red Light Drive
Mcvay
Jaded Theories
LATER BABES
James1stGen
Stem Cells
The Kickback
Shock Value (Album Release)
Earth Groans
12 1/2 Charlies
Backhand Blue
Traverscion (Album Release)
cave::dweller
Lilac Jam(Album Release)
Death Throes
The Conservatory
Diseased
Full Force Face First
Grave Solace
The Grave Itself
expereyemental
Dragged Out To Sea
SAD PLANET
Work of Wolves
Dream Beast
Seymour The Invisible Man
Grey Jarzebczyk
HEMLOCK
Blue Felix
Angerot
Lost Harbor
Granola
Red Maker
Seagull Hazard
Man Seeking Mountain
The Odd Life (Reunion)
Great Odin’s Raven
