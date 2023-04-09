Jefferson’s Thomas Heiberger verbally commits to Wisconsin

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of South DAkota’s top prep football recruits in 2023 will be the latest in a line of players that includes Lincoln Kienholz, Jacob Knuth, and Nash Hutmacher to head to the Big Ten in college.

Jefferson junior Thomas Heiberger verbally committed to play college football today at the University of Wisconsin via twitter.

Recruiting for the 6′4 linebacker really kicked into high gear after a break out season last year for the state champion Cavaliers. Heiberger finished with 44 tackles, 10 for a loss and six sacks. That had earned him scholarship offers from 13 FBS schools, 12 from the power five.

And he of course has one senior year to go at Jefferson next season.

