NDSU edges South Dakota twice to take weekend series

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota (17-17, 6-2 Summit) battled windy conditions and strong Bison defense in dropping the final two games of the weekend series on Saturday at Bowden Field on the campus of Augustana University.

The first game of the day was a low-scoring affair that saw the Coyotes hitting well but just not finding home plate. The first run of the day wasn’t scored until the fourth inning when Reanna Rudd laid out a double to bring in Skylar Padgett for the Bison. North Dakota State (23-13, 7-2 Summit) took advantage of that momentum and scored again in the fifth inning, this time on a double from Carley Goetschius that brought in Skylar Padgett for the second run on the day. South Dakota was able to hold down the Bison offense for the rest of the game, but the Bison defense was too strong for the Yotes to break through and North Dakota State took game one 2-0.

Kori Wedeking pitched six innings for the Coyotes in game one, with seven strikeouts and one walk. Lainey Lyle pitched the shutout for the Bison, throwing three strikeouts with no errors.

Game two was a strong offensive battle between the two teams, each going hit for hit with the other. South Dakota scored first in the second inning on a sacrifice fly from Gabby Moser to bring in Grace Hamling. The Bison tallied three of their five runs in the third inning, including a line drive from Bella Dean that brought in two runners. Aleesia Sainz hits a solo home run in the top of the seventh to bring the Yotes within one at 5-4, but the Bison defense was too strong for the Coyote comeback.

Clara Edwards pitched six innings for the Yotes, with one strikeout and two walks. Piper Reed started in the circle for the Bison before Paige Vargas came in for relief and pitched five innings of four-hit ball to record the win.

South Dakota is set to host Western Illinois April 15-16 in Vermillion.

