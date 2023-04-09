New study shows church attendance has dropped

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Millions of Americans attended Easter services this weekend; however, recent trends in church attendance shows a decline over the years.

The Pew Research Center recently conducted a survey to look at the religious composition of the United States and how it translates to church attendance. It found that the US Christian population has been declining steadily in the past decade.

Today, 63 percent of Americans describe themselves as Christians, that number is down from 75 percent ten years ago.

Despite the numbers, New Life Church in downtown Sioux Falls says that they’ve seen attendance grow in the past two weeks.

“I think the world is uncertain,” said the church’s senior pastor, Alexander Klimchuk. “There’s a lot of chaos going on in politics and so much division, and people are looking for something different, something true. I guess they’re finding it here because our attendance has never been higher.”

A Dakota News Now poll showed that 66 percent of viewers planned to attend a service on Easter Sunday and that they go to church often.

Nine percent answered they would attend, but don’t go to church often. And 25 percent replied that they would not attend.

