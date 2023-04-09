Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

New study shows church attendance has dropped

A new poll by the Pew Research Center shows that church attendance has gone down in the last...
A new poll by the Pew Research Center shows that church attendance has gone down in the last decade.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Millions of Americans attended Easter services this weekend; however, recent trends in church attendance shows a decline over the years.

The Pew Research Center recently conducted a survey to look at the religious composition of the United States and how it translates to church attendance. It found that the US Christian population has been declining steadily in the past decade.

Today, 63 percent of Americans describe themselves as Christians, that number is down from 75 percent ten years ago.

Despite the numbers, New Life Church in downtown Sioux Falls says that they’ve seen attendance grow in the past two weeks.

“I think the world is uncertain,” said the church’s senior pastor, Alexander Klimchuk. “There’s a lot of chaos going on in politics and so much division, and people are looking for something different, something true. I guess they’re finding it here because our attendance has never been higher.”

A Dakota News Now poll showed that 66 percent of viewers planned to attend a service on Easter Sunday and that they go to church often.

Nine percent answered they would attend, but don’t go to church often. And 25 percent replied that they would not attend.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Hundreds search for Madeline Kingsbury Saturday, police give update
Authorities report that two people died after colliding on SD Highway 20 in Codington County on...
Two dead after two-vehicle crash near Florence
The City of Sioux Falls inspects every restaurant, cafeteria, convenience store, grocery store...
Sioux Falls health inspection results released
Cliff Avenue closed
File Graphic
Two suspects injured after stabbing in Fort Pierre

Latest News

Four Winds 2022
Four Winds Music and Art Festival set to be largest gathering of Sioux Falls talent yet
Serenity Dennard is shown before her 2019 disappearance. Photo: Submitted
Serenity Dennard disappearance: 2019 mystery still causing misery
Easter Sunday 2023 forecast
Few Sprinkles/Light Rain Showers Today
Sunrise Easter service held at Hills of Rest Cemetery
Sunrise Easter service held at Hills of Rest Cemetery