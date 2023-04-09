Picking up the pieces: stained glass window maker faces cancer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Stained glass windows take a certain type of artistry and craftsmanship. Making detailed cuts, arranging them and putting them together, Matt and Nico Rogers make original pieces and repair old windows.

“When you’re done and you get to throw it up into the light for the first time, I mean, that’s the reward. It’s a puzzle with a final reward,” explained Matt.

Matt and Nico took ownership of Dakota Stained Glass in Garretson. Nico started taking classes in 2019, which led to her working at Dakota Stained Glass later that year. And finally, Matt left his work with flooring to do windows full time with Nico.

“By my first class, I knew that this was what I wanted to do even if it wasn’t professionally forever, I absolutely loved it. I fell in love that first class,” expressed Nico.

Things look very different now, a few years later. In the last year specifically, Matt has had to do more of the work because of some unfortunate news.

Nico was diagnosed with stage 1B Hodgkin’s-lymphoma. It’s a more treatable cancer, but it meant a lot of things needed to change. They gave up their storefront and now they work out of their garage. Nico can’t do as much work because there are many things that can compromise her immune system as she goes through treatment. Matt has had a lot on his shoulders as his wife fights for her life.

“Just me not being able to work and him having to not only take care of me when I’m sick, but the four kids, you know, that leaves him very little time to work and it’s definitely put us in a financial bind,” said Nico.

“I get most of my work done at nine to one or two in the morning because that’s when everybody’s in bed and nobody needs anything,” explained Matt.

It all started with the passing of Nico’s sister to suicide in 2021. Nico went into what she thought was a deep depression because she slept excessively. She also had itchy skin, which she believed was just because of the cold weather. She went to the doctor to figure out medication and they discovered a lump. She feels that if it wasn’t for the horrible events prior to her diagnosis, Nico doesn’t think they would have been going to her doctor as often or even caught the cancer at the stage they did.

“The cancer diagnosis kind of justifies that I wasn’t crazy, that there was something wrong with me,” said Nico.

Cancer didn’t come as too much of a surprise to Nico because she says that cancer runs in both sides of her family, notably, both her parents and her maternal grandmother all fought cancer.

Treatment is tough on Nico, but she fights because with family, she has a lot to live for.

“I’m not afraid of dying, but I’m afraid of leaving them. They’re my motivation. They are my world,” said Nico.

How do they keep pushing forward? Well, it’s what they’ve been doing since 2019: picking up the piece, putting them back where they belong, and making something beautiful.

“The saying ‘one day at a time’ never meant that much to me until now,” expressed Matt.

Matt and Nico have found a lot of positives despite the last few years. They have been amazed at the overwhelming support from friends and family and even strangers donating to their GoFundMe page. They have also felt that their family has been stronger and they’re more grateful for what they have.

“Try to just keep moving, that’s kind of just where I’m at,” said Nico. “Keep moving, look at my kids, and be grateful for what I do have.”

If all goes right, Nico will go through her last treatments this summer and be declared cancer-free. Matt and Nico are very confident that Nico will beat cancer and they look forward to the day when she can ring that bell. The first thing Nico wants to do after beating cancer is to go on a trip to bring her kids someplace they haven’t been.

You can still help them financially by donating to their GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.