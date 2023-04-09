Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation prepares for upcoming summer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Around the state, the meltdown is on. Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation is doing their part to prepare for the warmer weather ahead.

Spring has finally arrived, and so begins the cleaning, maintaining and planning for the summer.

“In Sioux Falls we have over 80 parks, so there is a lot of tasks that mount up in us getting ready for the season,” said assistant director for Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation, Brett Kollars. “We promote the use of our parks across all seasons, but obviously, summer is our busiest, so we have our teams right now, beginning next week, they’ll be charging up the bathrooms, charging up the drinking fountains, obviously getting pools ready. All of that will take a couple weeks. Appreciate your patience on that.”

Patience will be difficult, because this past winter has left many itching for summer activities. Kollars says the wait for facilities to be ready will be worth it. Some things, like the recreation trail, are already back in use. You can check the city’s progress on when the facilities are up and running at SiouxFalls.org/Parks-Finder.

“We take great pride in our parks,” explained Kollars. “We have beautiful parks here and, you know, we’ve got exciting future developments ahead, too. Those developments, they stand on the shoulders of today’s work, today’s reputation, and we’re very proud of that.”

This year, the city will continue to expand programs and parks to accommodate for growth. Some of those new developments include a fitness park at Rotary Park, which is the first of its kind in the area, a splash pad at Hayward Park, parking lot improvements to upper Sherman Park, enhancements to Tomar Park and so much more. Their challenge is to balance between growth and maintaining what they currently have.

“We’re excited about the growth and we have to grow,” expressed Kollars. “We’ve got a growing community in volume and make-up and so to recognize that and scale for that is important for us. But we can’t lose sight of today.”

Their team plans to have the pools ready two weeks before the open date, which is scheduled as June 2nd. Having the pools ready will allow for lifeguard training and making sure the water is safe.

If you are interested in a seasonal job with plenty of time outdoors, you can apply at SiouxFalls.org.

