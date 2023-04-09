Avera Medical Minute
Stampede weather the Storm in shootout for key win

Herd keep hold of final USHL Western Conference Playoff spot with 2-1 victory
Sioux Falls wins 2-1
By Zach Borg and Kristin Farris
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede Hockey Club earned two huge points in USHL standings with a 2-1 overtime, shootout win against the Tri-City Storm. Sam Harris had the only goal on the scoreboard for a majority of the game until Tri-City tied late in the game. Will McDonough ended up with the game-winning goal during the fifth round of an overtime shootout.

Sam Harris’ first period goal sat alone on the scoreboard for most of the game after he scored on a Herd powerplay 10:40 into the first period. Harris’ 29th goal of the season earned Maddox Fleming and JJ Wiebusch their 32nd and 20th assists, respectively. Caleb Heil marked 13 saves during the first 40 minutes of play to backstop the Herd’s offensive efforts. Tri-City was able to tie the game at one goal each with 11:56 to play in regulation, sending the matchup into overtime that saw no change to the scoreboard.

Following the three-on-three overtime period, the Stampede and Storm were sent to the shootout. A typical three-round shootout turned into five rounds with neither team able to find the net, until Will McDonough smoothly shot one past Patriks Berzins to take the game.

Shoutout rounds were laid out as follows:

Round 1TC- Trevor ConnellySF- Ryan Gordon

Round 2TC- Jake RichardSF- Sam Harris

Round 3TC- Graham GamacheSF- Isaac Gordon

Round 4TC- Artemi NizameyevSF- Maddox Fleming

Round 5TC- Alex BumpSF- Will McDonough (GWG)

Caleb Heil earned his fourth win as a Stampede goaltender, now marking a record of 4-1 in six appearances. Heil tallied 23 saves on 24 attempts from the Storm. He now holds a .918 save percentage with a goals-against average of 2.54.

The Herd is back to the Premier Center next week when they host the Sioux City Musketeers on April 14 and Omaha Lancers on April 15. Friday is Furniture Mission Night, presented by PS Garage Doors, with a puck drop at 7:05 p.m. On Saturday the Herd will celebrate Star Wars Night, presented by Dental Solutions.

