Sunrise Easter service held at Hills of Rest Cemetery

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Many people are planning to attend an Easter church service on Sunday, and some sunrise services took place early in the day.

For the tenth year, Faith Temple Church hosted Easter sunrise service at Hills of Rest Cemetery in Sioux Falls. About 25 people gathered bright and early to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Pastor Jeff Hayes says it’s a great reminder to start Easter in a cemetery, the place where Christ was risen.

“It was when Jesus rose from the dead and it was a cemetery. So its a good reminder to come to the cemetery and be reminded we have a hope beyond the cemetery. Christians believe that we go to heaven and we will see our loved ones again. We will see the resurrected Christ,” said Hayes.

