Tori Kniesche’s pitching powers SDSU back to the peak of Summit League

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two-time defending Summit League softball regular season and tournament champion South Dakota State remains the team everyone is chasing after moving back into first place thanks to a weekend sweep of Omaha fueled by star pitcher Tori Kniesche.

The junior from Wayne, Nebraska, struck out 18 in a 1-0 win on Friday in the start of a doubleheader, then worked 1.2 innings of relief in game two and got the win win SDSU rallied for a 5-4 victory.

Then came the epic and record setting Saturday series finale. Tori worked all 14 innings of SDSU’s program record 1-0 marathon win, throwing more than 200 pitches and striking out 15.

Kristina McSweeney may be new as head coach for the Jackrabbits, yet she’s experience enough to know not to take the ball from her ace.

”She is a fighter and every time I went and asked her I said ‘TK, where are we at?’ She was like I’m not leaving this game. So when you have a pitcher that looks you in the eyes and tells you those things you just let her go out there and do what she does best and it’s throw that softball.” McSweeney says.

The Jacks head to Iowa State for a doubleheader Tuesday before their first scheduled games in Brookings Saturday against NDSU.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.