Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

GRAPHIC: 8 dolphins die after becoming stranded on New Jersey shore

Eight dolphins are dead following a mass stranding in Sea Isle City, New Jersey last month, officials said. (Source: Chris Ammann / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARNING: THE VIDEO IN THIS STORY MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME VIEWERS.

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (Gray News/TMX) – Eight dolphins are dead following a mass stranding in Sea Isle City, New Jersey last month, officials said.

A pod of eight dolphins washed up on the beach March 21.

Sea Isle City police and other first responders arrived on the scene to discover two of the dolphins had already died.

A video shared by Chris Ammann shows first responders pouring water on the remaining six dolphins, trying to keep them alive.

The video miscounts the total number of dolphins, but officials clarified there were eight total.

A veterinarian from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center was called to the scene to assess the remaining six dolphins and found their conditions “rapidly deteriorating.”

Sadly, the remaining six dolphins were all euthanized.

“The decision was made to humanely euthanize the dolphins to prevent further suffering, as returning them to the ocean would have only prolonged their inevitable death,” the MMSC said.

All eight dolphins were transported to a state lab for necropsies to determine the cause of their stranding and deaths.

According to the Dolphin Research Center, a stranding is defined as when marine mammals either come ashore alive under abnormal circumstances, are injured close to shore, or wash ashore dead, whether individually or in groups.

The DRC also said if you find a stranded marine mammal, resist the urge to push them back out to sea.

“If you push them back out to sea, whatever is wrong with them may cause them to re-beach themselves somewhere more remote where no one can help them,” the DRC said. “Allow a qualified rescue team to judge if the animal is sick and in need of medical treatment.”

If you find a stranded animal, call the Coast Guard or Marine Patrol as soon as possible. They will contact a rescue team to assess the situation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

A 10-year-old girl in Ohio has written a bucket list after she was diagnosed with a terminal...
10-year-old girl writes bucket list after terminal diagnosis
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Hundreds search for Madeline Kingsbury Saturday, police give update
Authorities report that two people died after colliding on SD Highway 20 in Codington County on...
Two dead after two-vehicle crash near Florence
Serenity Dennard is shown before her 2019 disappearance. Photo: Submitted
Serenity Dennard disappearance: 2019 mystery still causing misery
Four Winds 2022
Four Winds Music and Art Festival set to be largest gathering of Sioux Falls talent yet

Latest News

FILE - A boy looks at a memorial for Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow in Rexburg, Idaho, on...
Opening statements begin in Idaho slain kids’ case
Dozens of messages have been sent to Alex Murdaugh since he began serving his life sentence in...
‘I think I love you:’ Alex Murdaugh gets dozens of supportive messages in prison
The case appears likely headed back to the Supreme Court just one year after the country’s top...
Texas abortion drug ruling: What's next in case
The mother of a 6-year-old student who shot a teacher at Richneck Elementary School in January...
Mom of 6-year-old who shot Virginia teacher indicted on two charges
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead