Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Entertainment landscape going strong in Sioux Falls

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls entertainment officials say the variety of venues in the city make Sioux Falls a busy place for acts.

During Monday’s Sioux Falls Rotary meeting, officials teased a new concert coming to the Premier Center.

The musical act is anticipated to continue a strong trend of entertainment surging in Sioux Falls in the wake of the pandemic.

Officials say it is important to get your ticket safely to avoid scams.

“If you buy a ticket, it is important to use the primary ticket site. We are getting more and more issues with people buying from scalpers or third-party venues, showing up at venues and tickets don’t work or it’s been double sold. So if it’s a Ticketmaster show, buying off the primary site is always the best option,” said Jared Johnson, president of Pepper Entertainment.

The next concert is set to be announced tomorrow.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 10-year-old girl in Ohio has written a bucket list after she was diagnosed with a terminal...
10-year-old girl writes bucket list after terminal diagnosis
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Hundreds search for Madeline Kingsbury Saturday, police give update
Authorities report that two people died after colliding on SD Highway 20 in Codington County on...
Two dead after two-vehicle crash near Florence
Serenity Dennard is shown before her 2019 disappearance. Photo: Submitted
Serenity Dennard disappearance: 2019 mystery still causing misery
Four Winds 2022
Four Winds Music and Art Festival set to be largest gathering of Sioux Falls talent yet

Latest News

Dakota News Now at 6:30
The large amounts of snow that South Dakota has seen this winter has posed a threat of spring...
Flood warnings on Big Sioux River as temperatures rise
Flood warnings on Big Sioux River as temperatures rise
Raising awareness during South Dakota Music Therapy Week
Raising awareness during South Dakota Music Therapy Week
Raising awareness during South Dakota Music Therapy Week
South Dakota Music Therapy Week