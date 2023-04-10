Entertainment landscape going strong in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls entertainment officials say the variety of venues in the city make Sioux Falls a busy place for acts.

During Monday’s Sioux Falls Rotary meeting, officials teased a new concert coming to the Premier Center.

The musical act is anticipated to continue a strong trend of entertainment surging in Sioux Falls in the wake of the pandemic.

Officials say it is important to get your ticket safely to avoid scams.

“If you buy a ticket, it is important to use the primary ticket site. We are getting more and more issues with people buying from scalpers or third-party venues, showing up at venues and tickets don’t work or it’s been double sold. So if it’s a Ticketmaster show, buying off the primary site is always the best option,” said Jared Johnson, president of Pepper Entertainment.

The next concert is set to be announced tomorrow.

