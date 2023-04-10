Avera Medical Minute
Face tattoos help SF police identify gas station robber

(WECT)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man who entered a central Sioux Falls gas station with a baseball bat and took items without paying was arrested Sunday.

The robbery happened around 8:45 a.m.

Sioux Falls police report that a man walked into a gas station at 11th and Grange Ave. with a baseball bat. The clerk asked the man to leave the bat outside, but he kept it with him and took some items without paying for them.

According to police, the man did not say anything to threaten the clerk, but she felt he was holding the bat in a way that indicated he might swing it at her.

Surveillance videos and the suspect’s face tattoos helped officers later in the day to recognize him at 41st St. and Western Ave. around 3:45 p.m.

21-year-old Tristen Anderson was arrested for Robbery and Possession of a Controlled Substance/Paraphernalia for meth found on him during his arrest.

