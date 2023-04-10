Flood warnings on Big Sioux River as temperatures rise

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The large amounts of snow that South Dakota has seen this winter has posed a threat of spring flooding once temperatures started to rise. But even with the added rounds of moisture eastern South Dakota has seen the past couple of weeks, the flood risk is only minor.

Flood warnings along the Big Sioux River Monday extended from Watertown to Sioux City. According to data from the National Weather Service though, only spots along the river posed more than a minor risk of flooding. That’s partially due to how much of that moisture has soaked into the ground.

The rise in temperature has kickstarted more flooding in the region after one of the wettest winters on record. Minnehaha County Assistant Emergency Management Director Doug Blomker said while there’s still more snow up in northeastern South Dakota that hasn’t melted yet, they’re not expecting anything major.

“There’s more snow obviously north of us here, so we’re always watching for how is that going to affect us as the water moves downstream to the south. Right now, in just checking with the National Weather Service and what they’re projecting, we shouldn’t be anything above a minor flooding stage from Dell Rapids on south through the county here right now.” Blomker said. “They’re projection is that water is actually going to be down throughout the week. Again, it depends on how fast things are melting, and that could change on a day-to-day basis. But for right now, we’re not real overly concerned.”

That also includes much of Watertown and Codington County, which has been preparing for a chance at major flooding along the Big Sioux River and around Lake Kampeska. City and county officials are still taking precautions, with pumps and sandbags placed around at-risk areas. Sandbagging stations are also still available for residents to use as well. But following a Monday meeting, officials said the outlook is looking better for the area.

“Even with the above normal temperatures, [the National Weather Service said] that the risk for the flooding has gone down significantly.” Watertown Police Department Sgt. Ryan Beauchamp said.

The low risk of major flooding doesn’t mean though that the chance for damaging floods is gone entirely. Any increased rate of melting in northeastern South Dakota could have a domino effect for cities and counties downstream.

“We’re just keeping an eye on it, and if any concerns do come up, we’re ready to go.” Blomker said.

Blomker also said what they’re more concerned about now is hot and dry wind coming up from the south, creating conditions for red flag warnings. While no burn ban is in effect for Minnehaha County, he said residents should avoid any burns as long as those dry conditions persist though the week.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.