Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Justice Department appeals Texas order halting abortion pill approval

FILE - The Food and Drug Administration approved the use of mifepristone in 2000.
FILE - The Food and Drug Administration approved the use of mifepristone in 2000.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department on Monday called a Texas court ruling that would halt approval of the most commonly used method of abortion in the U.S. “extraordinary and unprecedented” while asking a federal appeals court to put the decision on hold.

The request to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was filed just days after conflicting court rulings over the legality of the abortion medication mifepristone put in doubt access to the drug that has been widely available for more than 20 years.

The decision by a federal judge to revoke the FDA's approval of mifepristone has sparked strong reactions. (Source: CNN, POOL, GETTY IMAGES)

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, an appointee of Donald Trump, issued his decision Friday but ruled it would not take effect for seven days.

His decision came at nearly the same time a separate federal judge in Washington directed U.S. authorities not to make any changes that would restrict access to the drug in at least 17 states where Democrats had sued.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the use of mifepristone in 2000.

The Biden administration asked the New Orleans-based appellate court to extend a pause on the Texas order.

“The court’s sweeping nationwide relief was especially unwarranted given the balance of harms: If allowed to take effect, the court’s order would thwart FDA’s scientific judgment and severely harm women, particularly those for whom mifepristone is a medical or practical necessity,” the Justice Department wrote.

The whiplash of the conflicting decisions is likely to put the issue on an accelerated path to the Supreme Court.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Hundreds search for Madeline Kingsbury Saturday, police give update
A 10-year-old girl in Ohio has written a bucket list after she was diagnosed with a terminal...
10-year-old girl writes bucket list after terminal diagnosis
Authorities report that two people died after colliding on SD Highway 20 in Codington County on...
Two dead after two-vehicle crash near Florence
Serenity Dennard is shown before her 2019 disappearance. Photo: Submitted
Serenity Dennard disappearance: 2019 mystery still causing misery
Four Winds 2022
Four Winds Music and Art Festival set to be largest gathering of Sioux Falls talent yet

Latest News

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
The suspect is believed to be a former employee, police say.
Gunman kills 4 in Louisville bank shooting
A video shared by Chris Ammann shows first responders pouring water on the remaining six...
GRAPHIC: 8 dolphins die after becoming stranded on New Jersey shore
FILE - Dr. Otto Frank holds the Golden Pan award, given for the sale of one million copies of...
Illustrated Anne Frank book removed by Florida school