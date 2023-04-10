Matters of the State: Paid family leave expansion; Rural mental health; EPA funds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a closer look at a push to revive a failed legislative proposal from Gov. Noem.

South Dakota Searchlight senior reporter John Hult joins the program to break down the latest developments for expanding paid family leave for state employees. The state legislature rejected a similar proposal from Gov. Noem during the legislative session.

We also sit down with U.S. Sen. Tina Smith to discuss a bill she’s introducing with Sen. Mike Rounds to expand mental health resources. Sen. Smith also discusses the latest conversations surrounding the new farm bill being drafted.

I-Team reporter Beth Warden provides some insight into an EPA grant program and what it could mean for environmental improvements in Rapid City and Sioux Falls.

