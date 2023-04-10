Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

As melting continues, farmers prepare for planting season

After the long winter, on days like today farmers are getting the itch to get outside.
After the long winter, on days like today farmers are getting the itch to get outside.(Dakota News Now)
By Baylee Peterson
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYONS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -After the long winter, on days like today farmers are getting the itch to get outside.

Jeff Thompson has waited all winter in anticipation.

“Getting a few nice days in a row really puts a farmer in the mood to get geared up and hit the ground running for the next years spring and crop we’re going to put in,” said Jeff Thompson, farmer near Lyons.

Spending much of today checking his fields and preparing machinery.

“Made a little loop around some of the fields today and they’ve improved a lot over the last few days when you can see a lot of bare ground and it looks a lot of the moisture did soak in,” said Thompson.

Thompson said he is hopeful this spring will look a little better than last year’s.

“I think it’s going to be a little bit better; I think the main La Nina weather patterns have switched and changed so hopefully we can get back to who knows what a normal is anymore but hopeful we can just avoid the extremes is the main goal,” said Thompson.

The future is also looking bright for input costs like seed, fertilizer, and pesticide.

“Input costs have come down; the fertilizer input costs have come down this winter which is a good thing. Who knows where prices are going to end up for the commodity prices. It always the corn versus bean acreage battle and how that plays out, but time will tell,” said Thompson.

Thompson said he’s looking for those ideal conditions as he heads into planting season.

“I’m guessing it’s going to be the first of May before conditions are good. Have to wait until conditions are right and who knows what we get for rain, hopefully we get a couple Aril showers to keep things going,” said Thompson.

Thompson wants to remind people to be cautious of farm machinery while out on the roadways.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 10-year-old girl in Ohio has written a bucket list after she was diagnosed with a terminal...
10-year-old girl writes bucket list after terminal diagnosis
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Hundreds search for Madeline Kingsbury Saturday, police give update
Authorities report that two people died after colliding on SD Highway 20 in Codington County on...
Two dead after two-vehicle crash near Florence
Serenity Dennard is shown before her 2019 disappearance. Photo: Submitted
Serenity Dennard disappearance: 2019 mystery still causing misery
Four Winds 2022
Four Winds Music and Art Festival set to be largest gathering of Sioux Falls talent yet

Latest News

Entertainment landscape going strong in Sioux Falls
Rotary: Entertainment landscape going strong in Sioux Falls
Dakota News Now at 5:00
Rain by the End of the Week
Tyler Roney's Monday Forecast
The Dive has moved to their new spot in the Park Ridge Shopping Center, and they are ready to...
Monday Munchies: The Dive has a new location
Monday Munchies: The Dive has a new location
Monday Munchies: The Dive has a new location