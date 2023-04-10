As melting continues, farmers prepare for planting season

LYONS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -After the long winter, on days like today farmers are getting the itch to get outside.

Jeff Thompson has waited all winter in anticipation.

“Getting a few nice days in a row really puts a farmer in the mood to get geared up and hit the ground running for the next years spring and crop we’re going to put in,” said Jeff Thompson, farmer near Lyons.

Spending much of today checking his fields and preparing machinery.

“Made a little loop around some of the fields today and they’ve improved a lot over the last few days when you can see a lot of bare ground and it looks a lot of the moisture did soak in,” said Thompson.

Thompson said he is hopeful this spring will look a little better than last year’s.

“I think it’s going to be a little bit better; I think the main La Nina weather patterns have switched and changed so hopefully we can get back to who knows what a normal is anymore but hopeful we can just avoid the extremes is the main goal,” said Thompson.

The future is also looking bright for input costs like seed, fertilizer, and pesticide.

“Input costs have come down; the fertilizer input costs have come down this winter which is a good thing. Who knows where prices are going to end up for the commodity prices. It always the corn versus bean acreage battle and how that plays out, but time will tell,” said Thompson.

Thompson said he’s looking for those ideal conditions as he heads into planting season.

“I’m guessing it’s going to be the first of May before conditions are good. Have to wait until conditions are right and who knows what we get for rain, hopefully we get a couple Aril showers to keep things going,” said Thompson.

Thompson wants to remind people to be cautious of farm machinery while out on the roadways.

