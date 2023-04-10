Monday Munchies: The Dive has a new location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Dive has moved to their new spot in the Park Ridge Shopping Center, and they are ready to greet guests with some food made with love.

“We’ve always wanted to have our own location,” said Jeff Von Holtum, owner of The Dive. “The Gas Light was a very good opportunity for us to get started on a very small budget. I think we started with $900. So to work through the Gas Light with $900 and build enough that we could actually open a new location of our very own — that was always the goal, and here we are.”

The new location has been open for two weeks, and the owners have already seen an amazing response.

“It’s been really good. We’ve had a lot of good reception from the customers,” said Von Holtum. “A lot of the local area people are coming in and walking down here. It’s so great that they can finally come and have a beer and something to eat somewhere in their neighborhood, which they haven’t had for a long time.”

Their new space opens the restaurant up to a wider range of customers as well.

“People were bringing their families in. They didn’t feel quite comfortable with the Gas Light doing that, which I understand, but now we have a family-friendly environment where everybody can come and enjoy our food,” said Von Holtum.

The Dive owners are excited to be able to reach the community in a whole new way.

“It’s a lot of fun. A lot of people come in here, and I enjoy talking to them,” said Von Holtum. “Usually, it’s always the same. They’re happy we’re here. They’re going to support us, and they love our food. So it’s been a good experience all around. Brand new location and the same great food.”

The Dive on Western Ave. is a great spot to stop for lunch or dinner in Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.