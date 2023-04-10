Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

No open burning for portion of viewing area

Fire weather outlook
Fire weather outlook(National Weather Service)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - No open burning will be allowed in Sioux Falls and the surrounding area starting Tuesday due to high winds elevating the grassland fire index.

Open burning will possibly be banned Tuesday and possibly for the next few days.

The Yankton County Office of Emergency Management says to make sure burned piles of debris are completely put out. The department reminds everyone that winds can stir up embers and cause a fire, which could burn out of control.

A windy, hot and dry environment will overspread the area on Tuesday.

“Most locations with no snow cover will see at least very high fire danger. Wednesday and Thursday will likely see this threat a bit farther south and east, with the higher threat near and south of a Chamberlain to Jackson Minnesota line. Cooler conditions and a chance for rain will move into the area Thursday night.”

Near critical to critical fire weather conditions are expected Tuesday through Thursday.

Weather forecast from the National Weather Service

Tuesday:

GFDI: Very High to Extreme south of I-90 and west of the James River.

Lowest RH: Between 20-30%

Winds: Southwesterly with gusts between 40-45 mph.

Wednesday:

GFDI: Very High to Extreme south of I-90

Lowest RH: Between 25-35%

Winds:  Southwesterly with gusts between 30-35 mph.

Thursday:

GFDI: Very High to Extreme south of I-90

Lowest RH: Between 30-35%

Winds: Southerly with gusts between 30-35 mph

Wildfire prevention
Wildfire prevention(Yankton County Office of Emergency Management)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Hundreds search for Madeline Kingsbury Saturday, police give update
Authorities report that two people died after colliding on SD Highway 20 in Codington County on...
Two dead after two-vehicle crash near Florence
Serenity Dennard is shown before her 2019 disappearance. Photo: Submitted
Serenity Dennard disappearance: 2019 mystery still causing misery
The City of Sioux Falls inspects every restaurant, cafeteria, convenience store, grocery store...
Sioux Falls health inspection results released
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track

Latest News

Fire crews worked to contain the fire from spreading to other structures and isolate a gas leak.
Terry Peak structure fire caused by gas leak
"Toast our Troops" hosted by sickies Garage Burgers & Brews and Shiner Beer
“Toast our Troops” with Shiner Beer and Sickies Garage Burgers and Brews
Brayden Metzger is Touchstone energy Scholar of the Week
Scholar of the Week: Hills-Beaver Creek senior passionate about education
Red Nose Day campaign begins