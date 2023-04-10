No open burning for portion of viewing area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - No open burning will be allowed in Sioux Falls and the surrounding area starting Tuesday due to high winds elevating the grassland fire index.

Open burning will possibly be banned Tuesday and possibly for the next few days.

The Yankton County Office of Emergency Management says to make sure burned piles of debris are completely put out. The department reminds everyone that winds can stir up embers and cause a fire, which could burn out of control.

A windy, hot and dry environment will overspread the area on Tuesday.

“Most locations with no snow cover will see at least very high fire danger. Wednesday and Thursday will likely see this threat a bit farther south and east, with the higher threat near and south of a Chamberlain to Jackson Minnesota line. Cooler conditions and a chance for rain will move into the area Thursday night.”

Near critical to critical fire weather conditions are expected Tuesday through Thursday.

Weather forecast from the National Weather Service

Tuesday:

GFDI: Very High to Extreme south of I-90 and west of the James River.

Lowest RH: Between 20-30%

Winds: Southwesterly with gusts between 40-45 mph.

Wednesday:

GFDI: Very High to Extreme south of I-90

Lowest RH: Between 25-35%

Winds: Southwesterly with gusts between 30-35 mph.

Thursday:

GFDI: Very High to Extreme south of I-90

Lowest RH: Between 30-35%

Winds: Southerly with gusts between 30-35 mph

Wildfire prevention (Yankton County Office of Emergency Management)

