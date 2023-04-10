Red Nose Day campaign begins

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Red Nose Day is an annual fundraising campaign that works to end the cycle of child poverty.

The campaign for 2023 officially begins Monday and runs through Red Nose Day on May 25th.

Red noses are available at Walgreen’s starting at 8 a.m. ET on April 10th.

This is the 9th year of the event. Since it’s launch in 2015, Red Nose Day has helped raise over $275 million to help over 30 million children in America.

Learn more about Red Nose Day and how to give to the campaign here.

