Scholar of the Week: Hills-Beaver Creek senior passionate about education

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brayden Metzger is a senior at Hills-Beaver Creek High School who has a passion for education with a 3.93 GPA.

“He is valedictorian of the class so obviously you need to have the brain power, which he does. But also he does a really good job of working and doing the readings he is supposed to,” said Guidance Counselor at Hills-Beaver Creek High School Dan Ellingson.

He plays Football, Basketball and runs Track while giving credit to his family for his drive and determination.

“There’s been a couple of people in my life. My parents, Ross, and Heather Metzger, they’ve really pushed me, you want to be known as that guy. My older cousins, all my family, you want to be known as that guy. The smart kid and the kid who wants to succeed on the field or the court or the track, wherever you want to be. You want to succeed in life, no letting down,” said Brayden.

He is also on the Math League and the Student Council.

“I love math. It’s just simple. That middle school-aged math,” said Brayden.

Brayden plans to attend Northwestern College in Iowa.

“Whenever he answers questions, especially essay questions. He does an excellent job of answering those, he is very thorough. He’s excited about education. He is going to be a middle school math teacher as of right now so we are excited to have kids like him wanting to become educators,” said Ellingson.

He has taken 27 college credit classes and is ready to rock and roll when he gets to college.

“I want to be known as that guy as a role model. Who’s striving to put others before me to succeed, yet I am still succeeding along with them,” said Brayden.

