Sioux Falls city golf courses set opening days for this week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls golfers can begin to warm up their swing as warmer temperatures allow city courses to open for the season.

The City of Sioux Falls announced Monday that they’ll be opening their three courses this week.

Elmwood and Kuehn Park will open Tuesday at 9 a.m. The first tee times are available at 10:30 a.m. All 27 holes will be available at Elmwood and all 9 holes will be available at Kuehn Park.

Prairie Green will be closed Tuesday, but all 18 holes will open at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12th.

Tee times can be booked online or via the Sioux Falls Golf app.

Season passes are also available online.

