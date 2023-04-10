Avera Medical Minute
Storm blast Barnstormers in home opener

Sioux Falls wins first game of the year with 52-24 victory over Iowa
Sioux Falls gets first win 52-24
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After going 38-6 in their first six seasons inside the Denny Sanford Premier Center, the Sioux Falls Storm struggled in their home venue since 2021 and sputtered to an 8-6 record.

To begin the 2023 season they made it feel like the Storm Shelter of old.

Sioux Falls led from start to finish in their home opener, dominating the Iowa Barnstormers 52-24 on Sunday night at the Premier Center to pick up their first victory of the season and improve to 1-1 in IFL play.

Though Iowa would finish with more total offensive yards, the Storm forced three interceptions and held the Barnstormers to just 26 rushing yards.

Sioux Falls would do most of their work on the ground getting a pair of rushing touchdowns each from Lorenzo Brown and Bryson Denley. Dwight Blakey and Tony Tate each ran in scores as well.

Brown also hit Blakey with an 11-yard touchdown pass early in the second that put Sioux Falls up 19-3. The Storm would lead 26-10 at the break and put the game away in the third quarter with a ten yard run from Blakey followed by a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown by James Brown.

Sioux Falls will host Green Bay next Sunday at 5:05 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

