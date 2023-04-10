Sunny and Warm

Avera Medical Minute
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:11 AM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Watch out for a few areas of patchy fog this morning. We should see plenty of sunshine around the region today! It’s still going to be a little cooler in the north with highs stuck in the 50s, but we should see a lot of 70s in the southern half of the region today. That wind will stay pretty light, as well.

High pressure builds in this week allowing us to warm up in a big way! Look for plenty of sunshine on Monday with highs in the 70s. It will feel more like the middle of June Tuesday and Wednesday as we may hit 80° for the first time this year. The wind will also increase Tuesday through Thursday, so there is potential for an elevated fire danger those days too.

We will have to monitor the rapid snow melt as that could lead to rising river levels in the coming days and weeks. We could also see a little rain by the end of the week and into the first half of the weekend. Highs will drop into the 50s by then, but we could see 60s return next week!

