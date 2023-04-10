Terry Peak structure fire caused by gas leak

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lead Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Terry Peak early Sunday morning.

The call came at 6:07 a.m.

According to officials, the structure was fully involved when the first engine arrived on scene.

Fire crews worked to contain the fire from spreading to other structures and isolate a gas leak.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

Assisting agencies were Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department, Spearfish Canyon Volunteer Fire Department, Whitewood Volunteer Fire Department, Spearfish Volunteer Fire Department, Rochford Volunteer Fire Department, Montana Dakota Utilities, Black Hills Energy, Monument Health Deadwood Ambulance, and Lawrence County Sherriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.