Two sexual assault of a juvenile arrests made in Brookings

Two Brookings men are currently being held in the Brookings County Detention Center for sexually assaulting a juvenile.
Two Brookings men are currently being held in the Brookings County Detention Center for sexually assaulting a juvenile.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Brookings Police Department, two men were arrested over the weekend for separate cases of sexually assaulting a juvenile family member.

On Saturday, April 8th, 2023 the Brookings Police Department took a report that a juvenile female had been sexually assaulted by a family member at a residence in Brookings.

34-year-old Brookings male Meyer Lonzano Garrido was arrested for felony sexual contact with a child less than 16 after an investigation was conducted by the Brookings Police Department Criminal Investigative Division. He is in custody at the Brookings County Detention Center on a $15,000 cash bond.

On Sunday, April 9th, 2023, the Brookings Police Department took a report that a juvenile female had been sexually assaulted by a family member at a residence in Brookings.

60-year-old Brookings male Anthony Caldwell was arrested for felony sexual contact with a child less than 16 and 4th-degree rape after an investigation was conducted by the Brookings Police Department Criminal Investigative Division. He is in custody at the Brookings County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash bond.

