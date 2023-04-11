Avera Medical Minute
Amazon selects USD as education partner

(KOLNKGIN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Amazon’s hourly employees will receive tuition assistance at the University of South Dakota through Amazon’s Career Choice program.

Amazon’s Career Choice program is a partnership that helps employees to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere. Opportunities include pre-paid college tuition, industry certification, English language proficiency training, and high school diplomas and GEDs.

“We are honored to be selected for Amazon’s Career Choice program,” said USD President Sheila K. Gestring. “Through this partnership, Amazon employees will have access to USD’s world-class education at an affordable price. This further demonstrates our commitment to meeting students where they are and preparing them for success in the workforce.”

Gestring says the Sioux Falls Amazon facility’s close proximity to USD makes the program a good opportunity for USD to reach more prospective students.

According to a release, the program chooses education partners who will help employees through their education programs, assist them with job placements and offer education that leads to career success.

“We’re looking forward to the University of South Dakota coming on board as an education partner for Career Choice, adding to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees,” said Tammy Thieman, global program lead of Amazon’s Career Choice program. “We’re committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that’s with us or elsewhere.”

To learn more, visit usd.edu/amazon.

