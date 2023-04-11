Avera Medical Minute
Camp Bravo all-abilities performing arts camp returns

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jamie Richardson from Camp Bravo joined Dakota News Now to talk about the program’s return following a long intermission due to the pandemic.

The theater camp is for children of all abilities and is put on by the LifeScape Center for the Arts and Black Hills Playhouse Junior.

For more information, visit Camp Bravo Registration.

Camp Bravo returns
Rain by the End of the Week
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather
