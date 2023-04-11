Dark Horizon Tour coming to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In This Moment and Motionless In White are bringing The Dark Horizon Tour to the Denny Sanford Premier Center in July.

The metalcore concert will feature special guests Fit for a King and From Ashes To New.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here: eventlink.to/DarkHorizonTour

The event takes place Wednesday, July 19, at 6:30 p.m. at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

