Dark Horizon Tour coming to Sioux Falls

In This Moment and Motionless In White are bringing The Dark Horizon Tour to the Denny Sanford...
In This Moment and Motionless In White are bringing The Dark Horizon Tour to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in July.(Pepper Entertainment)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In This Moment and Motionless In White are bringing The Dark Horizon Tour to the Denny Sanford Premier Center in July.

The metalcore concert will feature special guests Fit for a King and From Ashes To New.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here: eventlink.to/DarkHorizonTour

The event takes place Wednesday, July 19, at 6:30 p.m. at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

