Hy-Vee & Prairie Farms donate milk to Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hy-Vee and Prairie Farms made a large donation to Feeding South Dakota Tuesday.

The money came from Hy-Vee’s “Great American Milk Drive.”

When checking out, customers were asked if they wanted to round up to provide milk for Feeding South Dakota.

Prairie Farms supplied 620 gallons of milk.

“That is a huge deal. That’s 78,000 families who had a gallon of milk on their table. If it were not for this program, they would not have this capability,” said John Cooper, general manager for Prairie Farms in Sioux Falls.

Feeding South Dakota serves over 10,000 families a month at its mobile food distributions.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.