Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders

Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two separate murders. The suspect, who has Down syndrome, pleaded not guilty.(Source: WLS via CNN)
By WLS Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - A Chicago man with Down syndrome is being held without bail after he was charged in two separate murders.

Nicholas Samudio, 22, was in court Monday for an arraignment hearing on charges in two separate murders. The suspect, who has Down syndrome, pleaded not guilty.

Police say Samudio shot and killed a 28-year-old driver on Feb. 16 on Interstate-55 near Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood.

At the time, the victim, Humberto Marin-Garcia, was driving a vehicle with his pregnant wife and two young children when it was hit by gunfire. The wife was able to stop the car but realized her husband was no longer breathing. She and the kids were not hurt.

Then, 10 days later, authorities say Samudio fatally shot another man in the North Lawndale neighborhood. That’s when police arrested him. A second suspect, Moses Maldonado, is also facing murder charges in the killing.

Prosecutors have not revealed a motive in either case.

Samudio is being held without bail.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 10-year-old girl in Ohio has written a bucket list after she was diagnosed with a terminal...
10-year-old girl writes bucket list after terminal diagnosis
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Hundreds search for Madeline Kingsbury Saturday, police give update
Two Brookings men are currently being held in the Brookings County Detention Center for...
Two sexual assault of a juvenile arrests made in Brookings
Authorities report that two people died after colliding on SD Highway 20 in Codington County on...
Two dead after two-vehicle crash near Florence
Serenity Dennard is shown before her 2019 disappearance. Photo: Submitted
Serenity Dennard disappearance: 2019 mystery still causing misery

Latest News

Rochester school district cyber attack prompts call for spring data cleaning
Minnesota school district cyber attack prompts call for spring data cleaning
Ruining for a Cure in the Avera Race Against Cancer
Avera Medical Minute Race Against Cancer
Former Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, and former Rep. Justin...
Black lawmaker who was expelled reinstated to Tennessee seat
Rep. Justin Jones was restored to office just four days after Republicans stripped him of his...
Black lawmaker who was expelled reinstated to Tennessee seat