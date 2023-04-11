Masters was memorable for Yankton’s Brian Kortan and his player Sam Bennett

AUGUSTA, GA (Dakota News Now) -It was extra fun watching The Masters over the weekend with Brian Kortan of Yankton on the bag for Sam Bennett of Texas A&M. Sam was even near the top of the leader board after 2 rounds with his college coach caddying.

Sam faltered a bit yesterday but still finished 16th and it was everything he and his coach could have imagined playing at Augusta.

Brian Kortan, Texas A&M Golf Coach says, “Fortunate, obviously Sam earned his way in and everybody that plays there does. But it’s just a special place for sure and its every thin you think its going to be.”

Sam Bennett, Texas A&M Senior says, “You can’t beat the walk up 18 with the crowd. That was good with the crowd cheering me on and walking up with my coach who helped me out a bunch and walking off the green to my brother and my mom. That was a really cool moment for us.”>

Bennett won the US Amateur last summer with Brian on the bag. That is how he qualified to play in this year’s Masters. We’ll certainly be seeing Bennett at Augusta again, next time as a professional.

