Mindfill SD uses local products to help create a more renewable lifestyle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Caitlin Reimers of Mindfill SD joined Dakota News Now to talk about the sustainable low-waste product company that uses local products to help create a more renewable lifestyle.

“The Mindfill is being mindful of how you fulfill your daily needs. It’s creating a sustainable lifestyle based on your personal daily necessities for your bathroom, your laundry and your kitchen. It’s a great opportunity for people to go zero waste on things that they didn’t choose to come in plastic.”

“Packaging is compostable, reusable and recyclable in some way, so it’s not going directly to a landfill and staying there for a long time. It’s just minimizing waste, preventing pollution in your community. And that’s the important goal,” said Reimers.

You can find a way to live a more eco-friendly life at TheMindfillSD.com.

