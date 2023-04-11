Minnesota officer shot

GRANITE FALLS, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - A police officer was shot Monday afternoon while serving a warrant in western Minnesota, according to the Granite Falls Police Department.

Granite Falls police shared in a press release that the officer was part of a task force that was serving a warrant at a home on Bergeson Drive. The suspect had “multiple felony warrants on weapons and drugs charges,” according to officials.

When the task force members entered the home, someone inside opened fire. Officers and deputies returned fire and exited the residence. When outside, one of the officers announced he had been shot.

According to Granite Falls police, the suspect surrendered after a 70-minute standoff.

The injured officer was treated and released from the Granite Falls Hospital, police report.

The suspect is being held in the Yellow Medicine County Jail.

No specific information about the suspect or the officer shot is being released yet.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation, according to Granite Falls police.

