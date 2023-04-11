Minnesota school district cyber attack prompts call for spring data cleaning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Rochester, Minnesota school district was closed on Monday following a possible cyber attack on Thursday of last week.

According to the school district’s website, administrators detected unusual activity on their network which then prompted them to shut down almost all of the core technology systems.

“A cyber break is significant in any organization, and unfortunately most organizations have had an attempted breach,” Jessie Schmidt said, the vice president of the Better Business Bureau for the South Dakota region.

One question we ask Schmidt is, why would scammers target a school district?

“They have a lot of information on a lot of people. typically school districts have a large number of employees. There’s a lot of sensitive information they can pull. Whether that’s their name address or social security number,” Schmidt said,

Once scammers gain access, they can target you in different ways.

”They can create identity theft for those employees they can hope to access other organizations through your organization and we’ve seen that happen quite often,” Schmidt said.

This is the time of year that many people clean their homes, but Schmidt says both organizations and individuals should also be doing spring cleaning on their devices.

“Clear out your stockpiles, if you don’t need an app if you have old software on your system. You don’t want to leave those things in place if you’re no longer using them,” Schmidt said.

It’s also advised to take a look at old emails.

”Delete it out of your deleted. if there is a malicious piece of data in there, oftentimes that’s a way they can work their way back in through your system,” Schmidt said.

You want to properly dispose of items you don’t use anymore.

”Clear everything off of those and take them to recyclers that specialize in recycling these sorts of materials. Whether that’s laptops or tablets, anything that can have sensitive information on it,” Schmidt said.

The Rochester School District is hoping to bring students back Tuesday, but classes could look very different as teachers may need to operate with no technology systems.

The Better Business Bureau, in coordination with Crimestoppers, is also hosting a document shredding event on Saturday, April 22nd.

Document destruction experts will be on hand to shred anything that contains sensitive information.

