Myah Selland not selected in WNBA Draft Monday night

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The WNBA Draft was held tonight and Myah Selland was anxiously awaiting to hear her name called.

She told me last week on Calling All Sports that she’d like to keep playing.

Myah was projected in one mock draft to be taken in the 3rd round by Washington with the 32nd overall pick. There are 3 rounds of 12 picks in the WNBA Draft. 36 players were chosen tonight.

Myah had a 6-year career with the Jacks that included a Sweet 16 her first year and a WNIT championship last year and numerous accolades. She scored over 2,000 points in Brookings after a terrific HS career at Sanborn Central/Woonsocket.

Several players the Jacks faced in the NCAA Tournament were selected. 2 from Virginia Tech and Southern Cal. Myah was not. She would have joined Macey Miller and Megan Vogel as SDSU standouts to be taken in the draft. Vogel now coaches at Green Bay and Miller at Northwestern (IA).

