Nebraska teen named Sanford Children’s Hospital Ambassador

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford International announced Landyn Keiser will represent Sanford Children’s Hospital at tournament events this year.

15-year-old Keiser from Fordyce, Nebraska, was injured in an ATV accident in May of 2021 .

Sanford shares that Keiser has had more than 50 surgeries, several skin grafts and almost two years of rehab due to his injuries.

Landyn was predicted to never walk again, but he is now playing basketball and running.

Landyn and his family come to Sioux Falls once a week for physical therapy and strength training at the Sanford Fieldhouse.

“The Sanford Children’s Hospital Ambassador is always a special part of the tournament and reminds us about the true purpose of the event – to give back to the community by helping kids and their families,” said Davis Trosin, tournament director of the Sanford International. “When you make a donation, you are paving the way for future ambassadors. Landyn is an inspiration to a lot of children, and we can’t wait to cheer him on when he hits the ceremonial tee shot during the opening ceremonies this fall.”

For more information, visit sanfordinternational.com .

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.