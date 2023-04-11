Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Nebraska teen named Sanford Children’s Hospital Ambassador

Keiser will represent the Sanford Children’s Hospital at tournament events throughout the year.
Keiser will represent the Sanford Children’s Hospital at tournament events throughout the year.(Sanford Health)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford International announced Landyn Keiser will represent Sanford Children’s Hospital at tournament events this year.

15-year-old Keiser from Fordyce, Nebraska, was injured in an ATV accident in May of 2021.

Sanford shares that Keiser has had more than 50 surgeries, several skin grafts and almost two years of rehab due to his injuries.

Landyn was predicted to never walk again, but he is now playing basketball and running.

Landyn and his family come to Sioux Falls once a week for physical therapy and strength training at the Sanford Fieldhouse.

“The Sanford Children’s Hospital Ambassador is always a special part of the tournament and reminds us about the true purpose of the event – to give back to the community by helping kids and their families,” said Davis Trosin, tournament director of the Sanford International. “When you make a donation, you are paving the way for future ambassadors. Landyn is an inspiration to a lot of children, and we can’t wait to cheer him on when he hits the ceremonial tee shot during the opening ceremonies this fall.”

For more information, visit sanfordinternational.com.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 10-year-old girl in Ohio has written a bucket list after she was diagnosed with a terminal...
10-year-old girl writes bucket list after terminal diagnosis
Two Brookings men are currently being held in the Brookings County Detention Center for...
Two sexual assault of a juvenile arrests made in Brookings
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why.
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
Myah Selland not selected in WNBA Draft
Myah Selland not selected in WNBA Draft Monday night
Face tattoos help SF police identify gas station robber

Latest News

A campaign has completed the first step to creating open primaries in South Dakota.
South Dakota Open Primaries Campaign submits initiative petition
Revisions have been made to the proposed social studies standards following two public...
Superintendents Association is against proposed social studies standards
Minnesota officer shot
In This Moment and Motionless In White are bringing The Dark Horizon Tour to the Denny Sanford...
Dark Horizon Tour coming to Sioux Falls