SD Children’s Museum to host 21+ Museum After Dark Party

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Adults will have access to brews, games and all of the museum’s exhibits for one child-free night.

The Children’s Museum of South Dakota is hosting a 21+ Museum After Dark party on Friday, April 21, from 7 to 10 pm.

The event will include full access to the museum’s exhibits with additional games taking place throughout the night.

“We’ve heard people say that the museum looks like so much fun and they’d love to come, but they don’t have a kid to bring with them,” said Guest Experience Manager Charles Stuart. “I want people to know that it’s ok and encouraged for adults to play, too. So we created an event, Museum After Dark, just for them.”

The evening will not only feature games, such as Supermarket Sweep, Light Bright Pictionary, Hungry Hungry Hippo, and Throwing Things Off the Balcony, but also a variety of beverages.

Wooden Legs Brewing Company, a brew pub located in downtown Brookings, will be onsite serving craft beer, and additional beverage options such as wine, seltzer, and non-alcoholic selections will be available. Café Coteau, the museum’s onsite restaurant, will be open extended hours serving flatbread pizzas.

“We are excited for people to come, let loose, get out of their comfort zone, and have some fun.” said Stuart. “It’s also a great way to showcase the museum to the community and share the work we do in sparking imagination for everyone.”

While tickets in advance are not required, they are encouraged. They can be purchased online. Admission is $12, or $6 for those with a college ID or museum membership.

