Spoelstra appreciates what the Heat got from the Skyforce again this year

Teams helped each other throughout the season
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI, FL (Dakota News Now) -The Skyforce sure finished their season on a high note, winning the final 6 games of the regular season and winning 2 games on the road in the playoffs to advance to the Conference championship before losing a 10 point lead in the final quarter to Rio Grande Valley.

They sent numerous players up to the NBA and had 2-way players that helped both the Force and their NBA affiliate, the Miami Heat. It’s a relationship that’s always worked well despite the distance.

Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat Head Coach says, “It’s a major part of our player development program. The guys that develop with us in the summer and then go to Sioux Falls and this year was especially gratifying. This team competed hard for each other. They committed to being part of something that was bigger than themselves. And in the G-League that’s even more challenging and they truly did enjoy each other’s success and rooted for each other and bring life into each other.”

And you could see that on the court. They were fun to watch. The Heat have a play-in game tomorrow night against the Atlanta Hawks.

