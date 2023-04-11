Sunny, Warm, and Breezy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Dry and breezy conditions will be with us for Tuesday prompting a danger for fire especially in southeastern South Dakota and getting into portions of northwestern Iowa. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for the southern part of the region until around 9 p.m. Highs today will climb all the way into the 80s for areas without snow on the ground. Further north we’ll get into the 50s/60s. It will be breezy with wind gusts in between 30 and 35 mph.

We’ll keep the warm and breezy weather around for Wednesday with highs back in the 80s in the south with 50s and 60s up north again. By the end of this week and the beginning of the weekend, we could see some rain move into the region. It looks like it will be warm enough for the precip to stay as all rain over the weekend. Highs will also drop into the 40s and 50s around the region.

We will have to monitor the rapid snow melt as that could lead to rising river levels in the coming days and weeks. Highs next week should return to the 60s and 70s!

