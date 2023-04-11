Superintendents Association is against proposed social studies standards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In an open letter to the Board of Education Standards, the South Dakota Superintendents Associations opposed the proposed social studies standards.

The letter was signed by fifteen members of the SDSSA Executive Board, including Aberdeen Superintendent Dr. Becky Guffin, who was formerly the Board of Education Standards chairwoman before Governor Noem appointed Steve Perkins to take her seat in February.

In the letter, the members of SDSSA requested that the board not accept the proposed standards at their upcoming April 17th meeting in Pierre, but instead, asked them to propose an alternative motion to request the submittal of the July 2021 version of the social studies standards, which were drafted by a different 46-person commission and eventually withdrawn due to public backlash.

Educators have criticized the smaller commission that drafted the 2022 standards, which only included three members that were actively certified to teach in South Dakota.

The SDSSA Executive board wrote that “the proposed standards outline a classical curriculum rather than proposing standards,” and that elected school boards should instead determine curriculum. The new standards, which are 178 pages, include “specific details many undergraduate college courses do not require.”

SDSSA also said the “content is developmentally inappropriate,” as the standards introduce elementary students to “multiple wars” and “political corruptness.”

Furthermore, SDSSA said in their letter that “the SD BOES would need to realign the graduation requirements” for high school students due to “the increase in volume, specificity and sequence of proposed standards.” They cited that the proposed standards do not include a geography course, which is required for graduation.

Even after revisions were made to the standards in January, they have still received wide opposition from parents and educators. In their letter, SDSSA said they “join the outpouring of 940 formal opposing comments submitted to the Department of Education” and “stand with all nine tribes in South Dakota and the Great Plains Tribal Chairman’s Association that have passed formal resolutions opposing the 2022 proposed social studies standards.”

The Board of Education Standards has held meetings on the standards in Aberdeen, Sioux Falls and Rapid City. The final meeting on the standards will be held at the Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center in Pierre on Monday morning.

