Temporary traffic circle near downtown Sioux Falls may become a city-wide trend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Traffic circles and roundabouts are growing trends in cities all across the U.S., and unwelcome sights for some drivers.

If you live in Sioux Falls, you might as well start getting used to them.

“We’re going to be looking at it more and more,” said Heath Hoftiezer, the city’s principal traffic engineer.

“We’re doing neighborhood reconstruction for traffic circle-type calming projects in neighborhoods, and for the collector-type arterial intersections, we’re considering more and more the roundabout as more as an alternative.”

Hoftiezer said a roundabout is coming to 95th and Western Avenue as part of the South Veterans Parkway project, near Harrisburg North Middle School.

On Monday morning, a city traffic crew installed a temporary traffic circle — which, unlike roundabouts, can fit inside a typical neighborhood intersection — at 9th Street and Duluth Avenue. Construction included painting some lines and posting some barriers around the painted circle, with arrows directing traffic to the right.

It is called a “Traffic Calming Pilot Project,” and after a few weeks, the city will decide if a permanent traffic circle would make that intersection safer.

Lura Roti certainly thinks so. The University of Sioux Falls journalism professor has lived in the Cathedral Historic District neighborhood for almost 20 years, and says it is a popular area for motorists who want to avoid stoplights at busy nearby streets. She said they often ignore the stop signs and zoom well above the listed 25 miles-per-hour speed limit.

”A lot of folks just speed through here,” Roti said. “We have children. We have people who love to walk their pets. We have people that love to take walks, and we talked to the city about any way they can possibly calm traffic and slow traffic in our neighborhood.”

Several years ago Roti, and the district’s seven-person traffic committee sat down with city employees to discuss the problem. She said the city has been “tremendously awesome” to work with.

Part of what made the city decide to finally go ahead with this “pilot project” was that engineers felt a traffic circle could also make 9th and Duluth a safer intersection for bicyclists who take the proposed new 15th Street Bike Boulevard path. The route would start near the Great Plains Zoo near 10th and Kiwanis Ave., make its way to 15th street heading east toward downtown, then take a turn north onto Prairie Street, and go through the Cathedral district on 9th Street, and finish downtown.

The city will also be installing a temporary traffic circle at 9th and Prairie Avenue.

Traffic circles are different from roundabouts, which are more massive undertakings at major city crossings.

Sioux Falls has five of those, including 69th St. and Southeastern Drive.

”A traffic calming circle is pretty small and fits inside your typical intersection,” Hoftiezer said.

Currently, only one permanent traffic circle exists in Sioux Falls. Hoftiezer, who has been a part of roundabout construction projects, said first day of implementing either kind of circular intersection is never a dull one when it comes to the reaction of drivers.

“It’s just an interesting experience,” Hoftiezer said. “The first few things you get out in the intersection, people where like, ‘Where do I go? What do I do?’ So, you’re trying to guide them around it.”

Confusion has always been a popular complaint for those who enter traffic circles and roundabouts, although both “yield” signs and arrows pointing to the right make it clear what drivers need to do. Here’s a tip — never turn left.

“As you approach the intersection, (you’re) yielding and looking to see if anyone is in the intersection or about to go into the intersection,” Hoftiezer said. “If they’re not, then it’s clear and you can proceed with it. If they’re not, and it’s clear, then you can proceed into it, and then you follow the circular intersection around, to the right, in a circle, until you get to whichever road you want to drive onto.”

Danaca Schettler, one of the traffic engineers who constructed the temporary traffic circle at 9th and Duluth, said some drivers were clearly frustrated on Monday.

“They just, like drove the wrong way,” Schettler said, laughing. When Dakota News Now was at the intersection late in the morning for about 20 minutes, one driver took a left turn, either ignoring the sign or not realizing what to do.

Schettler said the feedback for the traffic circle was overall was mixed.

”We’ve had some drivers that were confused, we have some drivers who didn’t like it, but I feel like a majority of them liked it or are excited for it,” Schettler said.

The residents near 9th and Duluth are most excited. If the city decides in a few weeks to make this a permanent circle, it will allow residents to landscape it with flowers in the middle. Roti assured city officials there are plenty of gardeners in the district who can’t wait to spruce up an intersection that droves of drivers and bikers will frequent.

”Once you get inside the Cathedral Historic District, it is just beautiful, and now I think our streets are going to be beautiful, as well,” Roti said. “If these (traffic circles) work, we want more. We want them on 8th Street, on 7th Street, on 6th Street, because our whole neighborhood needs traffic calming, and we’re so excited about the city’s effort to help calm traffic.

“As I’m standing here and cars are going by, they’re already going slower than they typically do, so even though this is a pilot, it’s a pilot that works.”

