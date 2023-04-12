Avera Medical Minute
10,000 steps a day is not the only way to stay healthy

By Zoe Shriner
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You may have heard that we all need 10,000 steps a day to be healthy, but according to a new study, walking 8,000 steps just three days a week may provide similar benefits.

Whether it’s a walk around the block or 10,000 steps, Kim Donelan with Sanford Wellness says being active is all about finding what works for you.

“If I’m not a runner, that’s not what I should be doing. I should pick something that is more enjoyable. Maybe that is yoga. Maybe it’s water walking in the pools in the summertime. Maybe it’s doing a balance class to meet other folks at one of the community centers or wellness centers that we have here in town,” Donelan said.

For some, like Sharon Krutsch, family is what keeps them motivated.

“I’m seventy-eight years old, and my heart doctor says, you know, keep active. That’s what you have to do, and it’s working. It keeps me healthy so I can keep up with my children and my grandchildren. That’s why I work out,” said Krutsch.

Getting started may feel intimidating, but Donelan says all it takes is doing more than you did the day before.

“We can slowly start getting into that habit of finding enjoyable movement. Exercise can be fun if we find the right thing that works for us right now.”

Is there a right thing for Sharon?

“Yeah, shopping,” she said.

That’s true even in the winter.

“You know, you go to the mall and you walk around, and before you know it, you have 10,000 steps. Or when the weather’s nice, you can get outside, but not during the winter. So then it’s harder to get 10,000 steps unless you come here and get on a treadmill. Then I feel like I’m not going anywhere.”

No matter how you do it, taking that first step is what’s important.

