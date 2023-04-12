ACLU rally planned in Sioux Falls
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The ACLU of South Dakota will sponsor a rally in downtown Sioux Falls on Saturday in response to last Friday’s federal ruling blocking access to the abortion pill mifepristone in every state.
The “Bigger Than Roe, More Than Mifepristone” rally will take place at 11 a.m. on the east side of the Minnehaha County Courthouse on April 15.
Last Friday, a federal judge issued a ruling that would block access to mifepristone, a medication used in abortions, in every state.
