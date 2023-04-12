ACLU rally planned in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The ACLU of South Dakota will sponsor a rally in downtown Sioux Falls on Saturday in response to last Friday’s federal ruling blocking access to the abortion pill mifepristone in every state.

The “Bigger Than Roe, More Than Mifepristone” rally will take place at 11 a.m. on the east side of the Minnehaha County Courthouse on April 15.

Last Friday, a federal judge issued a ruling that would block access to mifepristone, a medication used in abortions, in every state.

Those of us who care about reproductive freedom and bodily autonomy need to get engaged despite all the barriers in our way. The fight for abortion access is everywhere, from the ballot box to the legislature to the streets — and the time to be loud and mobilize is now. We can’t stay silent while our rights are attacked – and we won’t.

