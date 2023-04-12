Avera Medical Minute
Augie and USF split softball doubleheader with Cougars as home team at Bowden Field

Vikings win big behind Dorman and Coo rally with a shutout
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Ashton Dorman homered and knocked in 2 runs in game 1 at Bowden Field Tuesday as the Augustana Vikings went on to win 9-1. Torii Chute also had a 2-run double and Andrea Cain had a triple and 3 RBI’s.

But the Cougars rallied to win the nightcap as the home team on the Vikings new field with a 2-0 win. Kate Van Der Zwaag twirled a complete game 1-hit shutout for the win in game two. She also broke the scoreless tie in the 6th inning with a 2-run HR!

