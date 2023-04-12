Brandon Valley takes game one of doubleheader in baseball home opener against Lincoln

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Brandon Valley Lynx made the most of their hits to beat Lincoln 5-1 in their home opener in HS Baseball Tuesday night. Daniel Buteyn’s RBI single finished off the scoring for Brandon Valley as Jared Zerr threw a complete game 3-hitter.

Lincoln came back to win game two 5-2.

