Brandon Valley takes game one of doubleheader in baseball home opener against Lincoln

Lynx win home opener in HS Baseball
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Brandon Valley Lynx made the most of their hits to beat Lincoln 5-1 in their home opener in HS Baseball Tuesday night. Daniel Buteyn’s RBI single finished off the scoring for Brandon Valley as Jared Zerr threw a complete game 3-hitter.
Lincoln came back to win game two 5-2.
