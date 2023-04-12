Children’s Home Society receives national award
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sen. John Thune and Gov. Kristi Noem attended a Sioux Falls ceremony Wednesday recognizing the Children’s Home Society of South Dakota.
CEO Michelle Lavallee, her leadership team and the 350 employees of the organization received the Children’s Bureau Champion award for outstanding leadership and workforce transformation.
The organization says the award recognizes the ways the Children’s Home Society of South Dakota has attracted, retained, and supported individuals who are dedicated to supporting children and families.
