Children’s Home Society receives national award

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sen. John Thune and Gov. Kristi Noem attended a Sioux Falls ceremony Wednesday recognizing the Children’s Home Society of South Dakota.

CEO Michelle Lavallee, her leadership team and the 350 employees of the organization received the Children’s Bureau Champion award for outstanding leadership and workforce transformation.

The organization says the award recognizes the ways the Children’s Home Society of South Dakota has attracted, retained, and supported individuals who are dedicated to supporting children and families.

In a time when employers across the nation are struggling to retain talent, Lavallee and her leadership team have developed a national model for how to create a workplace culture that fosters professional growth, personal respect, and positive impacts on the lives of the children the team is blessed to serve.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.