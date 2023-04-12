Avera Medical Minute
DeSantis will headline Iowa family picnic

(wcjb)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HULL, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) announced Wednesday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be the guest of honor at Feenstra’s third annual picnic in May.

The event is set for Saturday, May 13, in Sioux Center, Iowa.

”I’m excited to announce that Governor Ron DeSantis will headline my Feenstra Family Picnic this year in Sioux Center,” said Rep. Feenstra. “While liberal states shut down their economies, forced businesses to close, and kept our kids out of the classroom, Governor DeSantis championed freedom and common sense. Florida — like Iowa — are clear examples of what strong conservative leadership can deliver for our country. I look forward to welcoming Governor DeSantis to Iowa and showcasing our conservative values and rural way of life.”

”I’m excited to headline the third annual Feenstra Family Picnic. In Iowa, like Florida, freedom is valued, parents’ rights are protected, and faith comes first,” said Gov. DeSantis. “Congressman Feenstra is a strong conservative with a record of delivering results, and I’m happy to support him.”

This will be Feenstra’s third annual picnic. Previous headliners were Vice President Mike Pence and former United Nations Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

To purchase tickets and find more information, visit feenstrafamilypicnic.com.

