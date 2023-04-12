Education groups oppose proposed social studies standards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Association of Elementary School Principals and the School Administrators of South Dakota spoke out against the proposed social studies standards for the state ahead of the April 17 Board of Education meeting.
The South Dakota Association of Elementary School Principals wrote a letter this week requesting the members of the State Board of Educational Standards vote not to accept the March 30 version of the standards at their upcoming meeting in Pierre.
The group objects to the high level of detail in specific eras of history and the number of standards proposed for elementary students. They argue that elementary school teaches concepts like reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, being kind neighbors, and respecting helpers in the community.
“Please allow us to focus on the foundation needed to prepare our students to be successful South Dakota citizens as we were hired to do by our Superintendents and local school boards for the communities we serve,” they wrote.
The School Administrators of South Dakota and its six administrator parent organizations expressed they are opposed to the proposed standards “because of the flawed process, inappropriate content, and unintended consequences.”
“The School Administrators stand as South Dakotans for the children in their home communities,” they said.
