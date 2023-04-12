Education groups oppose proposed social studies standards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Association of Elementary School Principals and the School Administrators of South Dakota spoke out against the proposed social studies standards for the state ahead of the April 17 Board of Education meeting.

The South Dakota Association of Elementary School Principals wrote a letter this week requesting the members of the State Board of Educational Standards vote not to accept the March 30 version of the standards at their upcoming meeting in Pierre.

We stand with the Superintendents Association, the 27+ local public school boards, the South Dakota Educational Association, and the 940 formal opposing comments submitted to the Department of Education by South Dakotans. The Elementary School Principals stand with all nine tribes in South Dakota and the Great Plains Tribal Chairman’s Association that have passed formal resolutions opposing the 2022 proposed social studies standards.

The group objects to the high level of detail in specific eras of history and the number of standards proposed for elementary students. They argue that elementary school teaches concepts like reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, being kind neighbors, and respecting helpers in the community.

We teach our students the basics of State and Federal Government so the Middle School and High School Teachers can teach in-depth concepts to help students understand the history of our world. The proposed standards are not what is best to build a solid foundation in reading and math skills for our youngest South Dakotans to learn to love social studies.

“Please allow us to focus on the foundation needed to prepare our students to be successful South Dakota citizens as we were hired to do by our Superintendents and local school boards for the communities we serve,” they wrote.

The School Administrators of South Dakota and its six administrator parent organizations expressed they are opposed to the proposed standards “because of the flawed process, inappropriate content, and unintended consequences.”

“The School Administrators stand as South Dakotans for the children in their home communities,” they said.

